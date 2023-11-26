Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak, has strongly condemned Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu's comments on former President John Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

Yakubu has expressed concern that the policy would interfere with the conjugal duties of some Ghanaians

However, Apaak has questioned the connection between a 24-hour economy and conjugal rights, accusing the NPP of lacking substantial offerings for Ghanaians

Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak, has strongly criticised Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu for his comments on former President John Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal.

Yakubu expressed concerns that the policy would interfere with the conjugal duties of some Ghanaians, stating:

"In the night, you want us to be farming and then people will come and take our wives away? No!"

Yakubu expressed concern about potential strains on marital relationships, suggesting that husbands working extended hours may face challenges in fulfilling marital responsibilities, risking feelings of abandonment among wives.

However, Apaak deemed Yakubu's comments as "silly and deliberate ignorance" and questioned the connection between a 24-hour economy and farming at night.

"Even in war zones, couples manage to do the needful,” the opposition National Democratic Congress legislator posted on Facebook on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

He accused the NPP of having nothing substantial to offer Ghanaians and stressed that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government should pay for the hardships inflicted on the citizens.

Despite government officials downplaying the idea, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, included it in the 2024 budget statement.

Also, NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia mocked Mahama, claiming he doesn't understand the policy.

Joe Jackson doubts feasibility of Mahama's proposal to economy

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Economist Joe Jackson has criticised the proposal for a 24-hour economy in Ghana by former President John Dramani Mahama and the governing NPP.

Jackson suggests that the government should focus on providing incentives and creating a favourable environment to entice entrepreneurs to participate voluntarily in a 24-hour economy.

He highlighted the importance of comprehensive market research, consideration of economic factors, and competitive input pricing before implementing policies related to the proposed 24-hour economy.

