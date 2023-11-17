Economist Joe Jackson has criticised the proposal for a 24-hour economy in Ghana by former President John Dramani Mahama and the governing NPP

Economist Joe Jackson has expressed scepticism about the feasibility of implementing a 24-hour economy in Ghana as proposed by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The proposal was first made by Mahama but subsequently, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has also joined in with its own version of the proposal that it hopes will boost local tourism this December.

However, Jackson, who serves as the Director of Operations at Dalex Finance, has stated that a government cannot impose a 24-hour economy on the citizens but should instead focus on providing incentives and creating a favourable environment to encourage entrepreneurs to participate voluntarily.

He suggested that for a 24-hour economy to thrive, market research, consideration of economic factors, and competitive input pricing should be prioritized before implementing such a policy.

"Forgive me if I’m not as excited about the proposal this evening. As a business, I look into certain issues – Is there a market? Is there somebody to buy what I want to produce? Can I produce it at a cost that makes sense? Would I find the right input, including raw materials and people, to do it?” he said.

Jackson shared his views on the matter on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, November 16, 2024.

During the 2020 general elections, John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, pledged to introduce a 24-hour economy if elected and repeated the same promise recently.

Joe Jackson, meanwhile, has underscored the importance of thorough planning, competitive market conditions, and supportive frameworks to ensure the success of such an initiative.

Ghana's economy still in ICU

The economist not long ago said it was false for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to say Ghana's economy has turned the corner.

He said if Ghana's economy was a patient, it would be in the Intensive Care Unit of a health facility.

Joe Jackson's rejection of the minister's claim follows similar critical reactions to the assessment on July 31 contained in the 2023 mid-year budget review.

