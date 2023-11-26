Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has opposed the 24-hour economy policy proposed by NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

Yakubu expressed concern about potential strains on marital relationships, suggesting that husbands working extended hours may face challenges in fulfilling marital responsibilities, risking feelings of abandonment among wives

The critique adds a unique social perspective to the 24-hour economy debate, urging consideration of broader societal implications

The ambitious proposal for a 24-hour economy by National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is facing even more criticism.

Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, is the latest to join the fray, claiming that the proposal will deny Ghanaians the right to sleep with their wives.

While the comprehensive framework for the policy is yet to be presented, Yakubu is concerned that the move presents potential social repercussions to married couples.

John Dramani Mahama (L) and Stephen Yakubu. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama, @Stephen Yakubu

Yakubu contends that husbands, engaged in long hours of work, could face challenges in fulfilling their marital responsibilities, potentially leading to feelings of abandonment among wives.

He is convinced that NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is right to say Mahama's 24-hour economy was not properly thought through.

"This 24-hour economy; my brothers, when we work in our farms and we close in the night, we have to sleep with our wives...in the night does he [Mahama] want us to go to farm so that people will come to take our wives away?" he quizzed.

The video in which Stephen Yakubu is captured making the statement has gone viral.

Bawumia dismisses Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

Not long ago, Vice President Dr Bawumia criticised former President Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal.

Bawumia said there were existing 24-hour services in hospitals, fuel companies, and more, suggesting Mahama lacks an understanding of his policy.

Bawumia urged Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party in 2024, presenting himself as the candidate for a new vision and policy.

Already, Economist Joe Jackson punched holes in the policy proposal suggesting that the government must focus instead on providing incentives and creating a favourable environment to entice entrepreneurs to participate voluntarily in a 24-hour economy.

IMF Says Ghana's economy is showing signs of stabilisation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in other economy-related news that the IMF has scored high marks for Ghana's economic recovery, noting that the country is showing signs of stabilisation.

In the report released on October 6, 2023, the IMF said Ghana's economic growth in 2023 has proven more resilient than initially envisaged.

These assessments were contained in an IMF staff report that was informed by meetings with the finance minister, the BoG governor and the vice president.

