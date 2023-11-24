Global site navigation

Parliament Suspends Move To Ban Importation Of Tripe, Rice, Poultry And 19 Other Strategic Products
Industry

Parliament Suspends Move To Ban Importation Of Tripe, Rice, Poultry And 19 Other Strategic Products

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • Parliament has suspended the laying of the Legislative Instrument to ban the importation of some strategic products
  • The suspension follows concerns from the Minority in Parliament about a lack of engagement
  • The Speaker of Parliament urged the sector minister to address the concerns before it is laid

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Parliament has suspended laying the Legislative Instrument to ban the importation of 22 selected strategic products.

The suspension follows concerns from the Minority about a lack of engagement.

Parliament suspends importation ban
Tripe, aka yemuadiɛ, is among the products facing a ban. Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Among the items targeted by this regulatory initiative are staples such as rice, fruit juices, tripe (aka yemuadiɛ) and 18 other goods. The Minority has argued that regulation is not in the country's best interest.

The Speaker of Parliament urged the sector minister to address the concerns before they are laid.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Read also

Gov't to ban "yemuadiɛ", rice and 20 other "strategic products" to protect local economy

The government's push for these restrictions aligns with broader economic strategies and aims to address trade imbalances, domestic production, and overall financial stability issues.

Trade minister K.T. Hammond told journalists that the regulation would also shape the import landscape for critical commodities in Ghana.

Below is the complete list of the "strategic products" the import restriction would affect if it comes into force:

  1. Animal and Vegetable Oil
  2. Biscuits
  3. Canned Tomatoes
  4. Cement
  5. Ceramic Tiles
  6. Clothing and Apparel
  7. Corrugated Paper and Paper Board
  8. Fish
  9. Fruit Juices
  10. Iron and Steel
  11. Margarine
  12. Mineral Water
  13. Mosquito Coil and Insecticides
  14. Motor Cars
  15. Noodles and Pasta
  16. Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)
  17. Poultry
  18. Rice
  19. Soaps and Detergents
  20. Soft Drink
  21. Sugar
  22. Tripe (Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals)

Ghanaian musician begs Akufo-Addo to do something about import duties

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Wendy Shay, in a tweet, begged the president of Ghana to address the extreme cost of import duties in the country.

Read also

Ebenezer SHS students and alumni oppose citing of Agenda 111 hospital within school premises

The musician lamented that import duties in the country were too much, especially on vehicles.

Many Ghanaians agreed with her assertion, stating that they have had such experiences when importing goods to Ghana.

Ghana bans importation of second-hand TV sets, fridges and 17 other electrical appliances

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in the past that the Energy Commission announced new regulations that ban the importation of 19 electrical appliances deemed substandard.

The regulations came into force on November 2, 2022. However, the Commission said it will allow for a one-year grace period for market adjustment.

The policy, the Commission explained in a statement on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is to prevent the excess energy demand these second-hand imported electrical appliances put on Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel