Parliament has suspended the laying of the Legislative Instrument to ban the importation of some strategic products

The suspension follows concerns from the Minority in Parliament about a lack of engagement

The Speaker of Parliament urged the sector minister to address the concerns before it is laid

Parliament has suspended laying the Legislative Instrument to ban the importation of 22 selected strategic products.

The suspension follows concerns from the Minority about a lack of engagement.

Tripe, aka yemuadiɛ, is among the products facing a ban. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Among the items targeted by this regulatory initiative are staples such as rice, fruit juices, tripe (aka yemuadiɛ) and 18 other goods. The Minority has argued that regulation is not in the country's best interest.

The Speaker of Parliament urged the sector minister to address the concerns before they are laid.

The government's push for these restrictions aligns with broader economic strategies and aims to address trade imbalances, domestic production, and overall financial stability issues.

Trade minister K.T. Hammond told journalists that the regulation would also shape the import landscape for critical commodities in Ghana.

Below is the complete list of the "strategic products" the import restriction would affect if it comes into force:

Animal and Vegetable Oil Biscuits Canned Tomatoes Cement Ceramic Tiles Clothing and Apparel Corrugated Paper and Paper Board Fish Fruit Juices Iron and Steel Margarine Mineral Water Mosquito Coil and Insecticides Motor Cars Noodles and Pasta Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products) Poultry Rice Soaps and Detergents Soft Drink Sugar Tripe (Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals)

Ghanaian musician begs Akufo-Addo to do something about import duties

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Wendy Shay, in a tweet, begged the president of Ghana to address the extreme cost of import duties in the country.

The musician lamented that import duties in the country were too much, especially on vehicles.

Many Ghanaians agreed with her assertion, stating that they have had such experiences when importing goods to Ghana.

Ghana bans importation of second-hand TV sets, fridges and 17 other electrical appliances

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in the past that the Energy Commission announced new regulations that ban the importation of 19 electrical appliances deemed substandard.

The regulations came into force on November 2, 2022. However, the Commission said it will allow for a one-year grace period for market adjustment.

The policy, the Commission explained in a statement on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is to prevent the excess energy demand these second-hand imported electrical appliances put on Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh