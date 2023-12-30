A teacher union’s President has reacted to former President John Mahama’s accusation of widespread cheating during the WASSCE

In an interview on Asempa FM, he urged politicians to refrain from using the WASSCE for partisanship

The Ministry of Education earlier responded to the same comments about purported cheating in the 2023 WASSCE

The National Association of Graduate Teachers President Angel Carbonu has fired back at former President John Mahama’s accusation of widespread cheating during the 2023 WASSCE.

Carbonu further challenged Mahama to provide data to back his claims of cheating during the exam.

Mahama suggested that some invigilators helped students in answering questions. Source: Getty Images

In an interview on Asempa FM, Carponu urged politicians to refrain from using the WASSCE as a political football.

He instead said they should focus on addressing the challenges in the education sector.

Mahama suggested that some invigilators helped students in answering questions during the WASSCE.

The Ministry of Education responded to the same comments and criticised the former President.

