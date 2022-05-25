70 lying cheating boyfriend quotes and messages for men who lie in relationships

It is heartbreaking to discover that your lover has cheated on you. You sob uncontrollably, unsure of what went wrong or if you are to blame for the disaster. However, you will be relieved to learn that being cheated isn't the end of the world. Instead of cheating on them, as revenge, you can send them lying, cheating boyfriend quotes to make them feel guilty.

Being in a relationship is a beautiful experience. However, the adventure turns sour when your spouse decides to cheat on you. So, how do you get back at them? First, you can send them cheaters messages to make them feel guilty and regret their actions.

Cheating boyfriend quotes

What do you say to a cheating boyfriend? Here are some of the quotes to send your unfaithful boyfriend.

Promises are worse than lies because you don't just make them believe. You also make them hope.

Don't cheat. If the feeling isn't there, then you shouldn't be either.

Cheating is never okay, and there is no justification for it. Just don't.

Never hand your heart to someone who is still picking up the pieces on their own.

A real man will be honest no matter how painful the truth is. But, on the other hand, a coward hides behind lies and deceit.

If you cheat on someone willing to do anything for you, you cheat yourself out of true loyalty.

A relationship is not a test. So why cheat?

Cheating on a good person is like throwing away a diamond and picking up a rock.

Cheating is a choice, not a mistake.

If another woman steals your man, there's no better revenge than letting her keep him. You can't steal a real man.

Trust is like a paper; it can't be perfect once crumbled.

I trusted you, but now your words mean nothing to me because your actions spoke the truth.

I refuse to be subjected to your mind games and lies. I will not play a part in your constant drama. You will not manipulate me, nor will you control me.

I don't know what's worse; you cheated on me or cheated on me with a hideous woman.

A relationship is only made for two. But some b*tches don't know how to count.

Real men stay faithful. They don't have time to look for another woman because they're too busy looking for new ways to love themselves.

Cheating is easy; try something more challenging like being faithful.

I'm not a second option. You either choose me or lose me.

Do you know that flirting while in a relationship isn't okay? Too many people take things too far or the wrong way.

The worst kind of hurt is betrayal because it means someone was willing to hurt you to make themselves feel better.

Broken heart lying cheating boyfriend quotes

What do you do when your boyfriend cheats and lies? You can cry out or seek retribution by shaming him for his deed. Or you can send him sad messages and quotes. Here are some messages to send to a lying boyfriend.

I don't know what's worse, people who lie or think I am stupid enough to believe the lies!

Don't apologise, and then do it again.

I'm a good enough person to forgive you but not stupid enough to trust you again.

Cheat on a good woman, and karma makes sure you end up with the bitch you deserve.

I am not the other woman. I am the only woman. Got it? Good.

A gentleman is simply a patient wolf.

No matter how badly people treat you, never drop down to their level. Just know you're better and walk away.

If you succeed in cheating someone, don't think that the person is a fool. Instead, realise that the person trusted you much more than you deserved.

You knew what you were doing, which would hurt me, but that still didn't stop you.

Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care.

I'm proud of my heart. It's been played, burned and broken, but somehow still works.

If he loves you, he will not screw up what you have by cheating.

Don't cheat in a relationship. If you are not happy, then leave.

Most people cheat because they're paying more attention to what they're missing rather than what they have.

If you know someone is already taken, please respect their relationship. Don't be the reason the couple ends up single.

The moment that you start to wonder if you deserve better, you do.

Never start a relationship if you haven't ended your previous one.

You know you're doing something wrong when you have to double-check who you're sending that text to.

Being single is better than being lied to, cheated on and disrespected.

A fake boyfriend will put a lock on his phone. A real boyfriend will say, "Hey baby, can you read that text for me."

Quotes about liars and cheaters

You will feel broken when you find out that your soul mate is a liar and a cheater. If they have a habit of lying, avoid them, as it could save you heartbreak in the future. Here are some cheating quotes to send to them.

A liar assumes everyone to be a liar like him.

A cheater deserves someone like him.

Cheaters are cowards.

Once you cheat, the chances are that you will always cheat.

Cheaters will understand the pain when someone cheats on them.

There are two types of actors: those who say they don't want to be famous and those who are liars.

He who does not bellow the truth when he knows the truth makes himself the accomplice of liars and forgers.

Insanity is everyone expecting you not to fall apart when you find out everything you believed in was a lie.

Lies don't end relationships; the truth does.

It is still cheating, even if nobody comes.

A man who sees you midweek and again on Sunday evening doesn't belong to you.

No woman could love a cheater and not pay the price for it.

Betrayal was what I felt, my heart broken not just by a guy I was in love with but also by a true friend as I once believed.

The more you defend a lie, the angrier you become.

A man can love you from the bottom of his heart and still find room at the top for somebody he claimed was nobody.

Cheating only thrills those who cannot see the beauty in faithfulness.

Cheating was easy but impossible to take back.

One lie is enough to question all the truth.

Cheaters don't think cheating is wrong until they get cheated on.

Honesty is of God and dishonesty of the devil; the devil was a liar.

A liar will not be believed, even when he speaks the truth.

Best husband cheating on wife quotes

Infidelity in marriage is among the worst betrayals. You have been married to this man, but he has been playing you. So, how do you deal with the anger and shock? Here are some husband cheating on wife quotes to calm you down.

You didn't just cheat on me; you cheated on us. You didn't just break my heart; you broke our future.

I think you still love me, but we can't escape that I'm not enough for you. I knew this was going to happen. So I'm not blaming you for falling in love with another woman. I'm not angry, either. I should be, but I'm not. I feel pain, a lot of pain! I could imagine how much this would hurt, but I was wrong.

I'm not upset that you lied to me; I'm upset that I can't believe you from now on.

If you cheat on someone willing to do anything for you, you cheat yourself out of true loyalty.

Infidelity has absolutely nothing to do with love. It has to do with an emptiness or a now-bankrupt coping mechanism within your spouse that has been there long before they met you. An affair is an attempt to escape from the reality of one's self.

Something deep inside you wants to believe that your spouse could never really break the sacred vow between you. Intimacy with anyone else? Unreal, unthinkable.

I think that with any infidelity, there's a reason. Unless you're dealing with a sociopath – there's always a reason.

A wife who discomforts you with truth is better than a mistress who massages you with lies.

Feelings are much like waves, we can't stop them from coming, but we can choose which ones to surf.

A man who marries his mistress creates a vacancy in that position.

Funny cheating boyfriend quotes

Even though cheating is not a laughing matter, you can still find humour in your difficult situation. If you see the bigger picture, finding out your spouse is a cheater is a good thing as you no longer have to put up with the lies. Find humour with these messages to a cheating boyfriend.

Adultery is the application of democracy to love.

I don't believe in extra-marital relationships. I think people should mate for life, like pigeons and Catholics.

You know, of course, that the Tasmanians, who never committed adultery, are now extinct.

I would never be unfaithful to my wife because I love my house too much.

I would never cheat in a relationship because that would require two people to find me attractive.

I think my husband is having an affair with his secretary because I would find lipstick on his shirt, covered with white-out.

The worst thing about having a mistress is those two dinners you have to eat.

I discovered my wife in bed with another man, and I was crushed. So, I said, "Get off me, you two."

Eighty percent of married men cheat in America. The rest cheat in Europe.

I wouldn't trust my husband with a young woman for five minutes, and he's been dead for twenty-five years.

You can now send your unfaithful partner the above lying, cheating boyfriend quotes to let them know the consequences of their actions. If you've had the unpleasant experience of having your boyfriend cheat on you, worry not, as there is always somebody better for you.

