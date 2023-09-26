Alan Kwaddwo Kyerematen has spoken about his views on the Akufo-Addo government's flagship education policy, Free SHS

The now-independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections said the Free SHS policy is good but it needs to be reviewed

According to him, no matter how great the policy is, it has been running for seven years so it would only be appropriate to review it if he becomes president

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Alan Kyerematen has disclosed he will review the Nana Akufo-Addo administration's flagship free SHS policy if he wins the 2024 presidency.

The former trade minister, whose resignation from the NPP has caused a ripple in the party, said on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, that the policy in principle is good but it has run for seven years and would need to be reviewed.

Alan Kyerematen (R) and a Free SHS beneficiary holding up a placard. Source: Facebook/@freeshseducationghana

Source: Facebook

He made the comments during an extensive interview on the local language TV station, UTV.

"You cannot implement a programme for seven years and not review it. If I become president, I will do a comprehensive review of the free SHS. The original idea is good and I commend Akufo-Addo for it,” Kyerematen said in Twi.

Alan Kyerematen also said if given the opportunity to govern the country, he would ensure that the policy guarantees access to education and also enhance the quality of education.

In his view, the Free SHS policy needs increased investment in infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum development.

NPP not expelling members who follow Alan Kyerematen

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the NPP has quelled talk of expulsions for members who leave to support Alan Kyerematen.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong called on NPP supporters to respect the freedom of association.

Frimpong advised NPP supporters against attacking Kyerematen following his decision to run as an independent candidate.

Mahama mocks Bawumia for stealing his manifesto promise

In other news, John Dramani Mahama has said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has made a U-turn about his 'Muslim mortuaries' promise.

Dr Bawumia shot down the proposal to build morgues in Muslim communities in 2020, saying the communities need schools and not morgues.

But according to Mahama, the Vice President is going about commissioning similar specialised morgues in Muslim communities.

Pollster says no chance of NPP victory in 2024 after Alan's resignation

Also, Global InfoAnalytics has said Alan Kyerematen’s decision to run as an independent candidate has driven the New Patriotic Party in 2024.

The Head of Polls at Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, told YEN.com.gh that the NPP flagbearer would lose votes to Kyerematen.

Dankwah said Kyerematen would not be a threat to the National Democratic Congress flagbearer in the 2024 election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh