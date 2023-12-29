The Ministry of Education has responded to comments about purported cheating in the 2023 WASSCE, contributing to the strong pass rate

Former President John Mahama had said some invigilators helped students in answering questions during the WASSCE

In a press statement, the ministry urged Ghanaians to ignore the former President's remarks

The Ministry of Education has responded to former President John Mahama's comments about purported cheating in the 2023 WASSCE contributing to the strong pass rate.

The ministry said such comments downplayed efforts to improve education.

Former President John Mahama (L) and Education Minister Yaw Adutwum (L). Source: Facebook.John Dramani Mahama/Ministry of Education GH

Source: UGC

Mahama suggested that some invigilators helped students in answering questions during the WASSCE.

In a press statement, the ministry urged Ghanaians to ignore the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer’s remarks.

“We have made monumental progress in core subjects from an average 40.93 percent score (A1 –C6) in 2015 to a highly improved average of 69.73 percent score (A1 – C6) in 2023.”

It also said the country recorded the highest ever 8A1s in 2020 and in 2023 with Ghana boasting 411 out of the 465 8A1s recorded across West Africa.

It further assured that it would protect the integrity of exams in Ghana.

Alan Kyerematen promises to review Free SHS

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed his views on the Akufo-Addo government's flagship education policy, Free SHS.

The now-independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections said the Free SHS policy is good but needs to be reviewed.

According to him, no matter how great the policy is, it has been running for seven years, so reviewing it would only be appropriate if he becomes President.

Mahama also said he would review the policy within the first 100 days of office if he won the 2024 election.

Free SHS is safe Under the $3 billion IMF bailout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta assured that the free SHS programme would not be affected under the $3 billion IMF programme.

Ofori-Atta gave the assurance on Thursday, May 18, 2023, during a press conference organised by the IMF and the government of Ghana.

He said that the programme with the Bretton Woods institution protects the vulnerable in Ghanaian society.

Source: YEN.com.gh