Nathaniel Kwame Nada performed well in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Still, he may miss out on furthering his education due to the lack of funds.

He scored 4As in the secondary school final examinations as a general arts student at Nchumuraman Pentecost Senior High School in the Krachi East District in the Oti Region.

Nathaniel farmed to see himself through Senior High School and has now gained admission to the University of Cape Coast to pursue a four-year Bachelor of Education in Information and Communication Technology.

However, he does not have the funds to pay his admission fees or provide other needed items for school.

He will lose admission if he does not pay the fees at a stated date.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

In a related development, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (4As, 3Bs, 1C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 WASSCE results (8As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to overcome these financial challenges and ensure the brothers' continued education.

Bicycle Repairer's Son With 8As Can't Further His Education Due To Unavailability Of Funds

Despite scoring 8As in the 2023 WASSCE, Daniel Rouamba's education is at risk due to financial challenges.

After facing hardships, including losing his mother, a scholarship from Tullow Oil supported his high school education.

Now, he confronts the threat of truncation again without financial assistance.

