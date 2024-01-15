Former President John Mahama has said he will be measured in promises made during the election campaign

Mahama added that Ghana is too broke and that the New Patriotic Party government has done a lot of economic harm

The former president made these remarks while addressing NDC supporters in the Volta Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has assured Ghanaians he will not make lofty promises during his campaign.

Mahama believes Ghana is too broke for him to raise the hopes of Ghanaians.

He also blamed the New Patriotic Party government for overseeing Ghana’s worst economic crisis in a decade.

“I am being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged.”

He reiterated his promise to pay assembly members an allowance, which he said would cost Ghana GH¢80 million a year.

The NDC flagbearer aims to achieve this by reducing the Office of the President’s expenditure.

Mahama has concluded his two-day “Building the Ghana we want together” tour to the Volta Region.

Mahama speaks on dumsor

Recently, Mahama criticised the government, saying it has allowed another power crisis.

The NDC flagbearer maintains that the power crisis was solved before he left power in 2017.

Parts of the country have been experiencing erratic power cuts for some time amid a reported gas supply shortage.

Over the Christmas holidays, Ghana Grid Company employees warned of power outages due to financial challenges.

In October 2023, the company also announced expected power cuts in parts of the country during peak hours because of a limited gas supply to Tema, which caused a supply gap.

Lydia Forson cries out as she sleeps in dumsor

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson took to her X account to lament the dumsor situation recently plaguing the country.

She called out the Electricity Company of Ghana for taking away her light intermittently.

The celebrated actress also suggested that ECG release a load-shedding schedule to resolve the situation.

