Some New Patriotic Party supporters in the Ketu North in the Volta Region have joined the opposition National Democratic Congress

The supporters attributed their defection to lousy governance under the Akufo-Addo administration

Some of the defecting supporters used to be executives of the New Patriotic Party in the constituency

Some youth in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region believed to be members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have jumped ship to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a January 11, 2024 announcement, the supporters said they were unhappy with the Akufo-Addo government.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One of them, Bernard Akpabli Agbeli, told Citi News that he had declared total support for NDC flagbearer John Mahama after initially serving as an NPP executive.

“So I’ve served this party [NPP] for about 27 years now. Everybody knows me very well in the Volta Region here, and the leadership of the party in the region also knows me; they know how hard-working I am. This government is not ruling us well,” he said.

The continued economic crisis under the NPP has allowed Mahama and the NDC to gain more favour in the eyes of Ghanaians, even without a serious campaign yet.

The addition of more corruption scandals under the Akufo-Addo government has left people reminiscing positively about life under the Mahama administration pre-2017. As things stand, most polls predict victory for Mahama in the 2024 elections.

Mahama promises extra holiday

Former President John Mahama has promised Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he becomes President.

The NDC flagbearer said he wants Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan.

His promise is in response to concerns that the Muslim community members cannot enjoy the public holiday at the end of Ramadan.

Nana Ohene Ntow Says NPP Made A Mistake Electing Bawumia As Presidential Candidate

Nana Ohene Ntow, former NPP General Secretary, criticised the NPP's choice of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 elections, claiming Ghana's economy worsened under his leadership.

He also expressed concern about the economy, stating it's so bad it requires IMF intervention.

Ntow, recently expelled from NPP, cites his support for Alan Kyerematen as a reason for expulsion and remains unfazed by the party's decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh