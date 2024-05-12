Star actress Jackie Appiah recently visited Nigeria on visit and met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The star actress chanced upon the Duke and Duchess who were staying in the same hotel with her in Lagos

In a video, the actress was seen interacting with Meghan in a hearty chat after shaking hands with the royal couple

Ghanaian star actress Jackie Appiah has had the rare honour of meeting British royalty. Jackie recently met with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The actress met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their recent visit to Lagos, Nigeria, where she had also travelled.

Jackie Appiah met Prince Harry and Megan Markle in Lagos Photo source: Instagram/@sweet_maame_adwoa

The chance encounter occurred at a reception where Jackie crossed paths with Harry and Meghan, who were staying at the same Delborough Hotel as her.

Jackie Appiah shakes Prince Harry and chats with Meghan Markle

In a video seen on Instagram, Jackie Appiah was dressed in a pink outfit. After shaking Prince Harry's hand, she moved to Meghan Markle.

The two had a hearty chat filled with smiles while those around smiled happily. Meghan was dressed in typical Nigerian fashion.

The royal couple are in Nigeria at the invitation of the country's Chief of Defence Staff.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians hail Jackie Appiah after seeing her video with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The video of Jackie and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have triggered heartwarming reactions from her admirers and other Ghanaians.

martin_marley said:

The princess was telling Jackie how beautiful she looks

iammaamebaduwaa1 said:

See dressing so decent 3ny3 yaanom fuo yi

nosisadoez said:

This is lovely

callmeadwoa said:

Now this is a celebrity

joansmuse said:

She travel go Nigeria to see her, later we average Ghanaians who don’t know what’s up would be hating on each other

