Nana Ama McBrown has turned heads with her classy outfit at the Otumfuo's Akwasidae durbar in Kumasi

Kumawood star Mercy Aseidu was also spotted at the high-profile event in a simple outfit

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown and Mercy Aseidu's ensembles and hairstyles

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has outshined some celebrities with her kente outfit at Otumfuo's Akwasidae durbar happening at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

The Onua Showtime host looked regal in a stylish, colourful kente outfit that complimented her flawless skin tone.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a 360 frontal-coloured curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she modelled in elegant high heels.

The screen diva accessorised her look with round gold plated earrings and expensive bracelets for the lovely event.

Kumawood actress Mercy Aseidu looked exquisite in a stylish long-sleeve top and matching long skirt to the event.

Ghanaians comment on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit to the grand event

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ohenebaokodiepapabi1 stated:

Somebody should tell Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu to wear Kento to public even as a wife of a chief small wae. Wetin be this bebreee things? Aaahba. I mistakenly took her Nana Ama Mcbrown mpo. Mtcheeew

ani_blinks_ stated:

Mcbrown de3 woboa ooo ❤❤❤❤I love you wati ❤❤❤Eeeiii Ghanafoc at least give oheneyere nso some funs eerrr ,mob3ma nadwa ooo.

bigquammy stated:

Kwadaso dehyeɛ waba fie

passyglams_and_events stated:

Empress for a reason

ayefro_jollof stated:

Nana AMA always “eats and leaves no crumbs”

pokuaa8996 stated:

Nana papabi❤️

Ewuraadjoaboadiwaa stated:

she is blessed and loved

