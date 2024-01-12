Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has denied hiding the source of his wealth

The businessman spoke about properties he owns and his plans to set up a private zoo in Ghana

Bediako is aiming to be the President of Ghana and is targeting a presidential bid under the New Force banner

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has denied suggestions that he is trying to hide the source of his immense wealth.

However, he did not give a convincing answer when asked the question in a Joy News interview.

The presidential aspirant spoke about properties and businesses he currently owned when asked about the source of his wealth.

Bediako, for example, said he was building a private zoo as part of his answer to the question.

He maintains that his wealth came from hard work but did not explain how he started to accrue this wealth.

Some observers are already writing off Bediako and his New Force movement.

The Head of polls at Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, dismissed the eccentric businessman's presidential ambitions in a YEN.com.gh interview.

Mussa Dankwa said people who knew Bediako would not take his presidential ambitions seriously.

The New Force made a splash with catchy billboards featuring a masked man before Bediako revealed himself to be the man behind the campaign.

The official unveiling of the party at the Independence Square in Accra was disrupted by National Security personnel on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

It also courted controversy after its spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi, was arrested and deported.

This was after charges related to her obtaining a student permit under false declaration were dropped.

Cheddar speaks on inspirations

Bediako earlier revealed that he derives inspiration from poverty.

During an interview on TV3's New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

"I derive my inspiration from poverty, the leaders of the nation, systems and the likes of the figures from the 60s, including Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba."

