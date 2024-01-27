Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye has defended his actions that led to some confusion during the New Patriotic Party primary

There was confusion between Kennedy Agyapong's brother, Ralph Agyapong, and Asenso-Boakye

The two engaged in heated exchanges after Agyapong had complained about Asenso-Boakye singing at the voting centre

Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye has defended his singing, which led to an altercation during the New Patriotic Party primary in the constituency.

His singing sparked tensions with his opponent, Ralph Agyapong, also the brother of firebrand politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Ralph Agyapong (L) and Asenso-Boakye (R). Source: Angel FM Kumasi 96.1

Source: Facebook

Speaking to reporters after police had to quell an argument between the two, Asenso-Boakye said he was filled with the spirit, hence the singing.

“The guy was upset that I was singing, and he said that I don’t respect myself that was why I was singing.”

He also said he was showing gratitude to God.

Agyapong deemed the singing unprofessional and criticised Asenso-Boakye's conduct.

Before the polls, Kennedy Agyapong threatened Asenso-Boakye and accused him of corruption.

Agyapong urged delegates to vote him out in the primaries, or he would expose corruption on his part.

The NPP has 322 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.

These primaries are being held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The party previously selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs on December 2, 2023.

Alleged corruption in NPP primaries

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme Kofi Ofosu Nkansah is believed to have been arrested for using state funds to fund his political ambitions.

The government appointee is seeking to be the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant in Asante Akim Central.

The Special Prosecutor arrested him on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, amid speculation of vote-buying.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor previously declared multiple persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences after the first round of NPP primaries in December 2023.

The persons declared wanted are said to have engaged in vote-buying during a public election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh