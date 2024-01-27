There was a near fisticuff between Kennedy Agyapong's brother, Ralph Agyapong, and Francis Asenso-Boakye at the Bantama NPP primary

The two engaged in heated exchanges and had to be separated by the police after Agyapong had complained about Asenso-Boakye singing at the voting centre

A video of the unfortunate incident has popped up showing Asenso-Boakye, the current MP and Minister of Works and Housing, angrily venting

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is selecting parliamentary candidates for 101 constituencies ahead of the 2024 general elections.

One of the hotspots in the 2024 NPP primaries happens to be the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Pitching the incumbent MP Francis Asenso-Boakye, also the Minister for Works and Housing, against Ralph Agyapong, a lawyer and younger brother of Kennedy Agyapong, it was always going to be a tough contest.

It seems Bantama is already living up to its billing as reports of chaos emerge. The reports indicate that Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong have clashed at the voting centre.

According to TV3, the exchanges were so heated that they nearly ended in fisticuffs between the two candidates before they were separated by the police.

The report indicated that the clash started after Agyapong complained about Asenso-Boakye singing at the centre and described the MP's conduct as 'unprofessional'.

In a video sighted on YEN.com.gh, an incensed Asenso-Boakye is seen shouting at some security personnel about neutrality. He had to be prevailed upon by State Housing Company MD Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, popularly known as Vyrus, to calm down.

Why there is tension in the Bantama NPP primary

The charged atmosphere at the NPP primary in Bantama could be traced to the party's presidential primary in November 2023.

Prior to the presidential primary, Ken Agyapong, one of the candidates, accused the current Bantama MP of denigrating him. He blasted Asenso-Boakye and vowed never to forgive him.

Not long after he lost the presidential primary, Ken Agyapong's younger brother, Ralph, declared his intention to contest Asenso-Boakye for the Bantama seat.

Ken Agypaong joined his brother's campaign and even accused Asenso-Boakye of taking bribes.

Police arrest NPP delegate at Ayawaso Central right after voting

Meanwhile, an NPP delegate at Ayawaso Central in the Greater Accra Region has been arrested right after voting. The man was arrested for allegedly taking a photo of his ballot after casting his vote.

The Ayawaso Central is being keenly contested by Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Qaurtey and former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser Moses Abor

