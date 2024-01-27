Dome-Kwabenya Constituency MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has provided breakfast to elderly delegates at the Atomic Down Park polling centre

The incumbent MP distributed the meals to the delegates before they voted in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary

Online users have shared different thoughts after videos and photos of the gesture surfaced on the internet

Dome-Kwabenya Constituency legislator Sarah Adwoa Safo has provided breakfast packages to elderly delegates in the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary election.

The incumbent Member of Parliament and her team reportedly distributed rice porridge with bread to the delegates at the Atomic Down Park polling centre before they cast their ballots.

Adwoa Safo serves breakfast to delegates amid ongoing NPP parliamentary primary. Photo credit: @JoyNewsOnTV.

Following the thoughtful gesture, the MP has emerged in the trends on X (previously called Twitter) as heartwarming videos and photos surfaced online.

The NPP parliamentary primary kicked off in constituencies with sitting MPs nationwide on Saturday, January 27, ahead of the 2024 general election.

Sarah Adwoa Safo is seeking re-election to represent her constituency again in the December poll.

How peeps reacted to the photos showing delegates receiving breakfast from Sarah Adwoa Safo. Folks shared diverse opinions.

@Wadostydray910 commented:

I don't see any food. All that I see is plastic, and the plastic could contain anything. Come again.

@kojodarkoo reacted:

I actually thought this was one of the elite constituencies in this country o.

@mr_dadziee_ posted:

This woman win again aa, I really go shock.

@alanta_1 reacted:

You dey sell your thumb for rice water then they will sell their D and V for anwamoo.

@Dzidula9 commented:

She's trying to win the delegates.

@ghanabanterboi claimed:

It is a trap.

@EnockOwusuSnr commented:

If the delegates can sell their integrity, they can go ahead and take the breakfast and vote for non-performing MPs.

@Ingrambally said:

Using food to buy suffering and poverty for the voters. Lol, hungry voters.

Ayawaso Central delegate arrested after voting

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a delegate in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primary has been arrested for breaching the voting procedure.

NPP delegates are voting across 101 constituencies to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections. The yet-to-be-identified delegate in the Ayawaso Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region was apprehended just moments after casting his ballot.

