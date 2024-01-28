A Citi FM reporter was reportedly assaulted by the Yendi Member of Parliament Farouk Aliu Mahama

The reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was assaulted during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries

The reported has reported the issue to the Yendi Divisional Police command and has also been given medical attention

A Citi FM reporter was allegedly assaulted by the Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was caught up in violence during the counting of the ballots.

Farouk Aliu Mahama. Source: Farouk Aliu Mahama MP

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that he was slapped from behind by Mahama.

Alabira was subsequently beaten by members of the MP’s entourage, who reportedly followed in the stead of their boss.

He has since received medical attention and formally reported the incident to the Yendi Divisional Police command.

The police have also arrested one suspect and are on a manhunt for others over the violence that marred the NPP’s primary in Yendi, which Mahama won.

The violence was sparked after some persons were suspected of damaging electoral materials during the sorting of ballots in polls.

In brief comments to YEN.com.gh, Alabira noted that no one from the NPP had contacted him following the assault claims.

He was also sceptical that the police would satisfactorily resolve the case.

Alabira further said he did not suffer serious injuries but said his phone was smashed during the chaos.

About the NPP primaries

The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.

These primaries were held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The party previously selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs on December 2, 2023.

Obour loses Asante Akyem South NPP primary

Meanwhile, former MUSIGA President Obour failed in his bid to become the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Asante Akyem South for the second time.

The current Ghana Post Company MD lost to the incumbent MP, Kwaku Asante Boateng, by 66 votes in the party's primary held on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Asante Boateng polled 522 votes, Obour got 280 votes, with one other contender getting 50.

