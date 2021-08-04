The actress and film producer posted a photo showing off her natural beauty

The photo comes amid the #FixTheCountry protest ongoing in Ghana's capital, Accra

Yvonne Nelson spearheaded a protest under the hashtag #DumsorMustStop in 2015

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has given her fans and followers a glimpse of how she's spending her holiday even as hundreds of Ghanaians storm the streets to protest under the hashtag #FixTheCountry.

The outspoken entertainer and producer, in 2015, spearheaded a demonstration against power cuts, marching through the streets of Accra city to demand an end to the nation's energy crisis.

The actress, model, and former beauty pageant helped popularise the hashtag #DumsorMustStop on Twitter and other social media.

Yvonne Nelson drops bedroom photo as she flaunts her raw thighs amid FixTheCountry demo.

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson has not been seen on the street since Ghanaian youth and senior citizens hit the streets on August 4 to march against what they describe as ''bad governance''. Perhaps, her absence is due to the rising numbers of COVI-19 cases in Ghana.

The entertained has, however, delivered a bedroom photo showing off her flawless skin.

The photo has garnered massive reactions and comments beneath her post.

In a previous post, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has denied reports that she recently got married at a secret wedding.

Reports went up on social media on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that Nelson has tied the knot two weeks ago. According to the reports, the mother of one had got married to an Italian man.

But in a letter from her lawyers to Yemmey Baba, one of the bloggers to have published the story, Nelson indicated that the reports are untrue.

