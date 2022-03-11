Detained convener of FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has rubbished the reasons the state has presented for bail to be denied him

Mr Barker-Vormawor said contrary to the AG's claims, he has been cooperating with the state security agencies

He also said he deserves to be granted bail because the reasons for his arrest and continuous detention are not justifiable.

Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has told a High Court that his arrest and continuous detention by the state are not based on a reasonable cause.

Speaking through his lawyers in an affidavit, the embattled social change campaigner said the Attorney General’s appeal for this bail application to be denied is founded on untruths.

His comments are in reaction to a process filed by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, urging the court to deny him bail.

Godfred Dame told the Tema High Court on Thursday, March 10, 2022, that Mr Barker-Vormawor has refused to cooperate with the security agencies despite efforts by the courts to achieve that.

The Attorney General added that Mr Barker-Vormawor, who has been charged with treason felony, has refused police access to his mobile phone as ordered by the court.

However, in an affidavit filed by Mr Barker-Vormawor’s lawyers, the detained convener of FixTheCountry said the Attorney General’s claims are baseless.

“I am advised by counsel, and I verily believe the same to be true that the Respondent (the state) has no genuine or reasonable or probable cause for my arrest or continuous detention.

“I am, again, advised by counsel, and I verily believe the same to be true that the offence of Treason Felony is not supported by the facts of this case (including all the depositions in the Respondent’s affidavit in opposition).

“Finally, I am advised by counsel, and I verily believe the same to be true that this is a proper case where this honourable Court ought to exercise its jurisdiction to grant me bail pending trial and to make any other order(s) which the Court deems fit,” a report by Class FM quoted portions of the affidavit.

Mr Barker-Vormawor further promised to make himself readily available to go through the present criminal proceedings and to fully cooperate with any investigations as he has done since his arrest.

The outspoken Cambridge PhD student was arrested a month ago for allegedly saying that he will personally overthrow the government if the E-Levy, currently before Parliament, is passed into law.

Many believe the alleged comment, said to have been made on Facebook when pictures of the ‘E-Levy cake’ hit the internet, was made in jest.

