The MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has reacted to her defeat in the NPP parliamentary primary with a new video.

Adwoa Safo, former Minister of Gender, lost her bid to go to parliament for the fourth time on the ticket of the NPP on January 27, 2024.

She lost to the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, by over 700 votes.

Even before the polls, there were agitations from delegates which suggested that the grounds would be tough for the incumbent.

Some of them described Adwoa Safo as a TikTok MP because of the content she had posted there and reminded of her long absence from her role as a legislator.

Adwoa Safo dances to Amerado's Kweku Ananse despite NPP primary defeat

While many thought her performance was abysmal, Adwoa Safo seemed unperturbed and was spotted having fun after the declaration.

In a video shared on GHOne TV, the legislator is seen dancing with one lady at the voting grounds. They danced to Amerado's Kweku Ananse song.

She sang along to the song's chorus, which loosely translates as: 'If thousands hate me, thousands love me. If I fall, I shall rise again.'

Obour loses Asante Akyem South NPP primary for 2nd time, reduces votes from 2020

Meanwhile, former MUSIGA President Obour has failed in his bid to become the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Asante Akyem South for the second time.

The current Ghana Post Company MD lost to the incumbent MP, Kwaku Asante Boateng, by 66 votes in the party's primary held on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Asante Boateng polled 522 votes, while Obour got 280 votes, with one other contender getting 50 votes.

