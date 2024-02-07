Ghana’s Parliament has approved an amendment to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill

The new amendments will impose shorter sentences on persons who help members of the LGBTQ community

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin opposed the amendment and argued for further reductions

Members of Parliament have approved an amendment to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The amendment to the bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, imposes up to a six-month custodial sentence on persons aid, facilitate, encourage, or promote LGBTQ activities.

This amendment has softened some sentences.

The amendment was proposed by co-sponsor of the bill, Sam George.

Before this amendment, any LGBTQ “allies” faced up to five years in prison.

Any person or group seen as promoting acts prohibited in the bill or campaigning for the rights of LGBTQ people could face even stricter terms of up to 10 years in prison.

Now, persons found guilty of promoting LGBTQ activities face a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

They could alternatively pay a fine of GH¢600 minimum to GH¢1200.

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin opposed the amendment and argued for a custodial sentence of up to three months.

He said Parliament should instead look at one month and three months as sentences.

On July 5, 2023, Ghana's Parliament adopted the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which will criminalise LGBTQ activities in the country.

During the second reading of the private members' bill, none of the legislators on both sides of the aisle opposed it.

The bill has the backing of most religious leaders in the country.

US Ambassador Virginia Palmer speaks against Ghana's anti-gay bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Ambassador of the US to Ghana has responded to claims that the US promotes LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Virginia Palmer says her opposition to the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill stems from her love to see gay children being given safe havens in Ghana.

Her comments follow moves by Parliament to consider and debate the Bill, which is currently before the constitutional committee for deliberations.

