The second reading of the anti-LGBTQ bill in Ghana's Parliament on Wednesday saw a lot of pastors and Muslim clerics storming Parliament to witness proceedings

The Christian and Muslim communities in Ghana are all in support of the passage of the bill

The bill, when it becomes law, will criminalise aspects of LGBTQ activities and its advocacy in Ghana

Christian and Muslim leaders supporting a bill to regulate LGBTQ activities in Ghana stormed Parliament on Wednesday to witness the second reading of the document.

The bill, titled Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, will criminalise aspects of LGBTQ activities and its advocacy in Ghana.

For instance, when the bill becomes law, the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality would become a criminal offence with clear-cut punishment.

A collage of images capturing pastors and Muslims in Parliament to witness the reading of the anti-LGBTQ bill and an LGBTQ flag. Source: UGC, Getty Images

The current law on LGBTQ is inadequate

The current law on homosexuality has been described as vague as it only prohibits "unnatural carnal knowledge", explained to mean any form of sexual activity other than the insertion of the male phallus into the female sex organ during intercourse.

Emerging trends like lesbianism, bisexual activities, transgender issues and queerness, among the growing array of LGBTQ+ activities are not properly captured by Ghana's existing laws.

Despite opposition to the bill by Western-backed activists, the religious community in the country strongly supports its passage.

Photos capture eager religious leaders hoping to see the bill passed

In Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, eager Islamic clerics and pastors were seen in the gallery to witness the reading of the bill that has the support of many Ghanaians and maybe its passage.

Islamic clerics at the gallery observing proceedings on the floor of Parliament. Source: UGC

During the first reading, the bill was formally introduced to the House, but no debate was held at that stage.

Under the Westminster Parliamentary system that Ghana practices, during the second reading, MPs put forth their arguments for or against the bill. Also, at this stage ideas about potential changes to a bill can be made.

Pastors at the gallery during the second of the anti-LGBTQ bill. Source: UGC

After the debate, the MPs then vote on whether the bill should be read again. The second reading of a bill is a significant step towards the passage of the bill into law.

The bill, christened anti-LGBTQ bill by some Ghanaians because it seeks to block activities of the LGBTQ community deemed inconsistent with Ghanaian culture, enjoys the support of most of the MPs on the Minority NDC side in Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin is also a strong proponent of the bill and has on many occasions expressed his desire to see the bill passed as soon as possible.

Akufo-Addo bashed over comments on LGBTQ+ during Kamala Harris' visit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo received condemnation for comments deemed to be inviting LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

The president told journalists at the Jubilee House on March 27, 2023, that LGBTQ+ activities are not illegal in Ghana.

Although the comment is accurate, many feel he should have made a statement in support of the widespread dislike for LGBTQ+ activities by the majority of Ghanaians.

The president made the comments when Kamala Harris visited Ghana on a state visit.

Speaker Alban Bagbin slams Kamala Harris' comment on Ghana's stance on LGBTQ+

Also, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin in March 2023 criticised US vice president Kamala Harris for a comment he believes disrespects Ghana's position on LGBTQ+ issues.

Kamala Harris said at the Jubilee House that the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community, just like other members of majority communities, must be respected.

But Bagbin feels that comment is a subtle attack by the US vice president on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill that is currently being considered by Parliament.

