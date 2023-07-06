Lawmakers in Ghana have adopted a bill that seeks to punish LGBTQ activities and advocacy in the country

None of the 275 MPs spoke when Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin opened the floor for MPs with arguments on why the bill should not be passed to speak up

Meanwhile, Amnesty International wants the bill to be shelved because it unjustly targets people who may be mere allies of members of the LGBTQ community

Ghana's Parliament, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, adopted a bill that will criminalise LGBTQ activities in the country.

During the second read of the private members' bill, none of the legislators on both sides of the aisle opposed the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2022.

Members of the LGBTQ community with masks holding an LGBT rainbow flag (L) and the chamber of Ghana's Parliament. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@Parliament.of.Ghana

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin asked all the 275 MPs if any of them was against the adoption of the bill, but no one spoke up, and the Speaker declared the bill unanimously adopted.

What it means for Ghana's Parliament to unanimously vote for the bill's adoption

With the bill adopted by the House, it will now move to the consideration stage.

At the consideration stage, what has been christened as the "anti-LGBTQ bill" will be discussed at length clause by clause and concerns by MPs will be debated and voted upon.

Next, final changes and amendments will be made to the bill and voted up.

Then the Ghana Minister of Justice and Attorney-General Godfred Dame would be required to take the amended document and redraft it.

Finally, Parliament will do a third reading of the bill before it will be passed into law.

Sponsors of the popular anti-LGBTQ bill

The bill has enjoyed bi-partisan support since its inception.

It was introduced by eight MPs from both the Minority and Majority caucus in Parliament, but a key proponent of the bill is NDC MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.

The other sponsors of the bill that MPs say captures the position of the majority of Ghanaians are as follows:

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, NDC MP for Ho West;

Della Adjoa Sowah, NDC MP for Kpando;

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, NPP MP for Assin South;

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, NDC MP for Tamale North;

Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, NDC MP for Dadekotopon;

Helen Adjoa Ntoso, NDC MP for Kete Krachi and

Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, NDC MP for South Dayi.

Amnesty International calls for changes to Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill

Despite the popularity of the contents of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2022, Amnesty International says it is against its passage.

The Ghana office of the human rights campaigner believes aspects of the bill will unjustly target people who may want to support the minority LGBTQ+ community.

Ghana director for Amnesty International Genevieve Partington said allies of LGBTQ practitioners are targeted by the proposed law.

“I’m an ally, I’m identified as an ally, it also said from the Bill that, if you are an ally of the LGBTQ community, that means you are living amongst people who have a different sexual orientation. I don’t see how that affects my life in any way,” she said.

Church leaders, Islamic clerics storm Parliament to witness second reading of anti-LGBTQ bill

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story on Wednesday that the second reading of the anti-LGBTQ bill in Parliament drew a lot of pastors and Muslim clerics to the Legislature. to witness proceedings.

The Christian and Muslim communities in Ghana are all in support of the passage of the bill.

The bill, when it becomes law, will criminalise aspects of LGBTQ activities and its advocacy in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo declares LGBTQ+ activities are not illegal in Ghana

Also, Nana Akufo-Addo received a bashing earlier this year for comments deemed to be inviting LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

The president told journalists at the Jubilee House on March 27, 2023, that LGBTQ+ activities are not illegal in Ghana.

Although the comment is accurate, many feel he should have made a statement in support of the widespread dislike for LGBTQ+ activities by the majority of Ghanaians.

Sam George takes on US ambassador over LGBT

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Sam George has called out US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer for admonishing Parliament against passing the anti-LGBT law.

The Ningo Prampram MP said the US diplomat cannot be lecturing people on the need to uphold sexual rights when her country has not recognised polygamy, which is not criminalised in Ghana.

The outspoken MP said the US was trying hard to force Ghana to accept something that was against Ghana's tradition and culture.

