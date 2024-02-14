Fans, union members and journalists have joined the ongoing demonstration against the GFA in Accra

A video of a 62-year-old woman spotted on the protest grounds has gained significant momentum

In the video, the impassioned older woman opened up on what influenced her decision, which inspired scores of netizens

The thoroughly planned Save Ghana Football demonstration led by seasoned sports journalists like Saddick Adams and Veronica Commey is underway.

The protest conveners made a public call to Ghanaians after the Black Stars' disappointing AFCON exit, which led to the dismissal of head coach Chris Hughton.

Scores of fans and supporters have responded to the call, converging at Obra Spot in their numbers to register their frustrations against the Ghana Football Association.

62-Year-old woman cries out at Obra Spot Photo source: Instagram/GHarticles

62-year-old woman gives moving speech at demo

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a 62-year-old woman who did not give her name was seen in high spirits, clad in a funeral outfit, hinting at her state of mind for the protest.

"My heart is in Ghana football. And it hurts to see local teams like Hearts of Oak, Kotoko and Olympics go down the drain," the elderly woman cried out.

The woman decried the state of the Black Stars team and begged for all leaders who were not up and doing with their roles in building the team up to be dismissed.

Finally, she petitioned Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that future GFA presidents are restricted from owning teams to prevent bias in player selection for the Black Stars, referencing the current GFA president's hand in Dreams FC.

Netizens react to the 62-year-old woman's plea

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the 62-year-old woman's impassioned submission at the ongoing GFA protest.

erokaddae said:

I laughed hard. This woman has said it all

iambokity wrote:

Even the street is wiser than some of our leaders

itsofficialkwamzblack remarked:

She clearly understands her football and the system

lord__frey suggested:

She should be given the position to be GFA president period

system_ventures noted:

They should hold on to the men football team and support the female ones for a while

nanaboateng579 added:

I wish this video goes viral for the GFA to see it

Protesters met with heavy police presence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the

While the heavy police presence assures protesters of safety, many other netizens have raised concerns over the anti-protest culture of police service, especially considering the several mishaps at the recently staged Occupy Julorbihouse protest.

