A Ghanaian nurse working in Birmingham has shared her inspiring journey and the transformative impact of her decision to pursue her nursing career in Britain.

In a recent interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, she revealed how the opportunities in the UK allowed her to earn more and support both herself and her family back home.

The anonymous nurse highlighted the benefits of being paid based on shifts, enabling her to earn a considerable income, save money, and have a positive impact on her financial situation.

The story of a Ghanaian nurse in the UK Photo credit: CRISTINA ALDEHUELA; stockstudioX

Source: Getty Images

“You are paid based on shifts. So even if you are paid 15 pounds an hour and you work for 12 hours a day, four times a week, you multiply it that’s how much you earn. If I make 2800 pounds a month and I pay a tax of say 500 and pay my rent, I can still save around 800 pounds," she said.

According to her, newfound stability and financial security have not only empowered her to care for herself but also support her family back in Ghana.

What Ghanaians are saying about the nurse who moved to UK

Below are some of the reactions netizens have been sharing in the comment section.

Meshack Biko Apenkro said:

We thank God that you have been able to get out of this hell

Kingsley Qwesi Quophie indicated:

Just a reminder our minimum wage is 14gh for 8 hours a day .

Sylvester Fobi stated:

It’s time for government to stop paying nursing and teacher training allowance. It has outlived it purpose.

Ghanaian nurse who moved to the UK now saves GH₵4,800 monthly

In another story, a young man named Samuel was trained as a nurse in Ghana but recently relocated to the United Kingdom after spending less than a year trying to process himself for a job there.

Speaking on Citi FM in Accra, the gentleman whose wife has already joined him indicated that she is a midwife and is also going through processes to get a job for herself.

UK puts Ghana on red list for recruitment of nurses

Meanwhile, Ghana has been put on a red list according to the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England.

On the official governmental website of the United Kingdom, it was explained that being on the red list means that there will be no active recruitment from the affected countries into the UK.

Source: YEN.com.gh