During his State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo jokingly emphasised his abstention from alcohol

The President was coughing and requested a glass of water to alleviate the uncomfortable feeling and quench his thirst

Despite the lighthearted moment, the President's speech addressed critical issues and outlined the country's development plans

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo humorously revealed a fact about himself.

The President requested water during the State of the Nation Address because he was coughing incessantly.

As the water was brought to him, he made a lighthearted remark about the contents, jokingly emphasising that it was not alcohol, reiterating his well-known stance of abstaining from alcoholic beverages.

President Akufo-Addo said those who know him are aware he does not take alcohol Photo credit: @NDC TV (Facebook) & @prynx_chelsea (Twitter)

"I don't drink alcohol. Everybody who knows me knows that I don't drink alcohol," he said.

The President's statement added a moment of fun to the proceedings, highlighting his choice not to consume alcohol.

Despite the casual remark, the SONA continued focusing on addressing the nation's economic, social, and financial aspects, as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 constitution.

The State of the Nation Address serves as a crucial annual event, offering an opportunity for the President to communicate with Parliament and the nation at large regarding the state of affairs within the country.

Social media reacts to President Akufo-Addo's comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the President's revelation that he does not drink alcohol. Read some below:

@Inkredible_B said:

The first action of a drunkard is denial!!

@ralph_dodo10448 wrote:

So, who drinks alcohol? Is he the brain behind NPP party foot soldiers calling JDM a drunkard We should be careful in this country. Law of Karma lingers

@OkAtiemo said:

The other man can't say same

@illegalLuminary wrote:

And that is true as far as he claims, and Wikileaks also confirmed that he doesn't drink alcohol; Alcohol is not a herb…

@JustNanaAma said:

Sakora is annoying paa. But wow, what a massive shade.

