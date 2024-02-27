John Mahama has submitted his nomination for running mate to the National Democratic Congress Council of Elders

The NDC released a statement saying the party’s Council of Elders is scheduled to discuss the nomination on Thursday, March 7, 2024

The opposition party wants the selection of the running mate to align with Mahama’s vision

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has submitted his nomination for running mate to the party's Council of Elders.

This development was communicated by a statement from the party’s General Secretary.

John Mahama

Source: Facebook

The nomination process was carried out in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution.

A meeting of the party’s Council of Elders is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11 am to discuss the nomination.

The National Executive Committee of the NDC will also convene at 3 pm on March 7, 2024, to discuss the nomination further.

“The NDC is confident that the Running Mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign,” the statement said.

The party wants the selection of the running mate to align with Mahama’s vision.

Sam Jonah refutes running mate rumour

Businessman Sam Jonah previously dismissed claims he is being considered as Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections.

The businessman also revealed that he has even turned down offers to be the running mate of former president Jerry John Rawlings in the past.

Sam Jonah stressed that he had no interest in Ghanaian politics, which he described as messy.

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo also said he is not in the running to become Mahama’s running mate.

Domelevo said he was not interested in politics and would end up criticising the political party he was supposed to campaign for.

The former Auditor-General said he was more interested in ensuring accountability than party politics.

Mahama's previous running mate

Mahama partnered with former education minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for the 2020 election, which he lost.

Though Mahama is favoured to win power, some analysts have warned that retaining Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate could affect the NDC negatively in 2024.

YEN.com.gh's analysis also indicates that Mahama's choice of running mate will be critical to the NDC's electoral fortunes.

Source: YEN.com.gh