President Akufo-Addo’s driver has filed to contest the La Dedekotopon NPP Parliamentary primary on April 27, 2024.

The driver, Joseph Addo, was vetted and approved by the party’s Greater Accra Elections Committee.

He has pledged to win the seat back to the NPP after losing it in the 2020 elections.

The current MP is the National Democratic Congress’ Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.

The primary is being held because the elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Gerald Joseph Tetteh, resigned for personal reasons.

Solomon Kotey Niikio, the MCE for the area, has also filed his nomination to contest.

Joseph Addo, who has served as President Akufo-Addo’s driver for over 20 years, touted his contributions to the constituency.

"I have helped the youth in this area get jobs and employment in government agencies"

The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 out of the 16 regions on January January 27.

These primaries were held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The party previously selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs on December 2, 2023.

Several of President Akufo-Addo's ministers were booted out during the party's primaries.

Tina Mensah, the deputy minister of health, and Joseph Cudjoe, the minister of public enterprises, were among the ministers who lost their primaries.

In a recent delayed primary, Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng beat two contenders in his primary.

He polled 440 votes, beating two contenders, including a former presiding member of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Lawrence Nana Obeng Bondah.

