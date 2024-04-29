New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has vowed to refocus Ghana's paradign for natural resource managment

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to refocus the country’s paradigm for natural resource management.

According to the vice president, the current framework governing the country’s mining sector has placed much of Ghana’s minerals in the hands of foreigners.

Bawumia has promised to put Ghana's mineral wealth back in the hands of Ghanaians.

Source: Getty Images

This, he says, has created the impression that Ghanaians are not in control of the country’s mineral wealth.

According to him, if he is elected president, he would ensure 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources.

He was speaking at a meeting with religious leaders on April 29, in the Eastern Region at the commencement of his 2024 election campaign tour.

He noted that during his future presidency he would ensure that Ghana maximises the benefits of its natural resources.

“I am going to bring a bigger focus on ownership of our natural resources,” he said.

Dr Bawumia shared plans of empowering the country’s universities and the geological service department to explore for minerals.

He explained that when proper exploration has been done on Ghana’s seven gold belts, he would enact a policy to ensure that 100% ownership of the minerals would Ghanaian.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has allayed concerns about the ongoing power challenges.

He said the Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh has assured him that the challenge is being fixed and very soon stable power supply would be established.

Dr Bawumia promises issue-based campaign

The 2024 presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commenced his political campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.

In a press statement issued by the Director of Communication for Dr Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the vice president will begin his first round of campaign in the Eastern Region and tour all 16 regions over the next month.

According to Dennis Aboagye, Dr Bawumia and his campaign team will conduct an issue-based campaign focusing on viable, tailor-made ideas to deal with Ghanaians' most pertinent issues.

Dr Bawumia is set to meet many stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, youth, traders, transport operators, students and businesses.

He is also expected to embark on a media tour, hold town hall meetings, and other stakeholder engagements with Ghanaians.

Bawumia challenges Mahama to debate

YEN.com.gh reported that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, to a debate ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to Dr Bawumia, the debate would offer Ghanaians the opportunity to assess the solutions each candidate proposes to the country’s economic challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh