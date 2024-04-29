Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commenced his first round of campaigning on April 29, 2024

He is expected to begin in the Eastern Region and then proceed to all 16 regions of the country within a month

According to the Director of Communication for Dr Bawumia, the campaign will be issue-based and will respond to the pertinent needs of Ghanaians

The 2024 presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commenced his political campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.

In a press statement issued by the Director of Communication for Dr Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the vice president will begin his first round of campaign in the Eastern Region and tour all 16 regions over the next month.

Dr Bawumia will begin his campaign in the Eastern Region and tour the rest of Ghana in a month.

According to Dennis Aboagye, Dr Bawumia and his campaign team will conduct an issue-based campaign focusing on viable, tailor-made ideas to deal with Ghanaians' most pertinent issues.

Dr Bawumia is set to meet many stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, youth, traders, transport operators, students and businesses.

He is also expected to embark on a media tour, hold town hall meetings, and other stakeholder engagements with Ghanaians.

According to Dennis Aboagye, the measures established by Dr Bawumia and his campaign team will produce a very inclusive, constructive and impactful campaign tour.

He said the NPP is geared to actively support the activities the flagbearer will undertake to help the party retain power after the 2024 presidential election.

Dennis Aboagye also stressed that for the NPP, the 2024 presidential contest boils down to a battle of ideas and character, a battle of records and a battle of .

He is convinced that Dr Bawumia is poised to win all three battles and has thus urged Ghanaians to support the flagbearer as he presents his bold solution for Ghana’s future.

Mahama projected to win the 2024 presidential election

Meanwhile, two top UK research firms predict election victory for the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama in 2024.

These predictions come from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 per cent.

Fitch sourced its data from Ghanaian polling organisation Global Info Analytics.

Akufo-Addo reiterates desire to see Dr Bawumia succeed him

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his desire to see Mahamudu Bawumia succeed him as President.

Akufo-Addo also pledged his commitment to ensure a peaceful election and transition process.

The president was speaking during an address to the chiefs and people of Wa in the Upper West Region.

