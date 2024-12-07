John Mahama has taken an early lead in 31 consitistuencies while Bawumia leads in only 14 consistituencies in the ongoing 2024 general elections

John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is leading in 31 constituencies based on early results from the 2024 general elections. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is ahead in 14 constituencies.

Polling station results reported by TV3 show that a total of 45,872 votes have been counted so far. Mahama has 51.25% of the votes, while Bawumia has 38.11%. Other candidates have not won any constituencies yet.

The results, though partial, have generated widespread attention across the country. Parliamentary outcomes are also being closely watched, with reports of some sitting Members of Parliament losing their seats while others have retained theirs.

Source: YEN.com.gh