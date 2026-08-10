Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah issued a formal legal demand against Hopeson Adorye over a Facebook post linking him to the Ghana Today podcast

Adorye's post, published around 8 August 2026, attributed ownership of the Ghana Today platform to Assafuah and warned of a response 'in equal measure'

Assafuah's legal team gave Adorye a 48-hour ultimatum to retract the post and publish an apology or face court proceedings

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Old Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assafuah has instructed his legal counsel to pursue action against political figure Hopeson Adorye, following a Facebook post that attributed ownership of the Ghana Today podcast to the MP.

The law firm Kulendi@Law issued a formal demand notice to Adorye on 9 August 2026, referencing a post he published on or around 8 August 2026.

Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah threatens to sue Hopeson Adorye for linking him to the Ghana Today media platform. Photo credit: Vincent Ekow Assafuah & Hoperson Adorye/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In that post, Hoperson Adorye reshared content originally put out by the Ghana Today podcast and accompanied it with the caption:

"This is Hon Vincent Assafua the originator of Ghana Today podcast. I will surely respond in equal measure."

Assafuah denies any link to Ghana Today

Lawyer Stephen Nsiah Opoku Esq., acting on behalf of the Old Tafo MP, flatly rejected the attribution in the letter.

"Our client has instructed us to state unequivocally that he is neither the owner nor the originator of Ghana Today podcast, and had no authorship, control, responsibility or involvement whatsoever in the publication which you reproduced," the notice states.

The legal team argued that the post led Adorye's followers to conclude that the MP controls or is responsible for the podcast's content.

Combined with the threat to "respond in equal measure," counsel contended the post exposed Assafuah to reputational damage, public ridicule and hostility, and amounted to false attribution and character assassination.

Hopeson has 48 hours to retract

Adorye has been given 48 hours from receipt of the notice to comply with two demands: the immediate removal and retraction of the Facebook post, and the publication of an unqualified apology to Assafuah on the same platform.

Should Adorye fail to act within that window, Assafuah's legal representatives warned that court proceedings would commence without further notice, with the MP seeking damages and appropriate legal remedies.

In commenting on the matter, the legal team acknowledged freedom of expression as a fundamental right but maintained it does not provide cover for false attribution or conduct that damages another person's reputation.

Read the Facebook post below:

Two NPP activists detained

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that NPP social media activists Gen. Buhari and Godfred Ansu Damoah had been arrested by state security after sharing a video involving President Mahama.

Both activists had been granted court bail of GH¢30,000 with two sureties, which they had satisfied over a week earlier.

NPP activist Curtis A. Owusu had accused the state of weaponising bail to punish opposition members.

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Source: YEN.com.gh