Fast TV news anchor Akosua Takyiwaa issued a formal written apology to Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty after making an inappropriate statement on air

The incident occurred during a live broadcast on August 21, 2026, and quickly gained traction on Fast TV's TikTok page

Takyiwaa acknowledged that her statement fell short of professional journalism standards and accepted full personal responsibility

A Fast TV news anchor has publicly apologised to celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty after making an inappropriate and factually incorrect statement about her during a recent live bulletin.

Fast TV news anchor Akosua Takyiwaa apologises to Empress Gifty over her live broadcast comments. Photo source: Empress Gifty, Fast TV Ghana

Source: Facebook

Akosua Takyiwaa, who presents news for the Accra-based broadcaster, read a statement on air that she now admits breached basic journalism standards.

The inappropriate remark was made during a live broadcast on Friday, August 21, 2026, when the news anchor described Empress Gifty in what was deemed a disrespectful manner.

Footage of the moment spread widely after it appeared on FAST TV's TikTok page, drawing significant backlash from the public.

The Instagram video of the new anchor's initial comments about Empress Gifty is below:

Akosua Takyiwaa's formal apology to Empress Gifty

During a live broadcast on Fast TV on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, Takyiwaa publicly expressed remorse over her previous comments and shared a formal apology letter signed and dated August 25, 2026.

The anchor accepted full personal responsibility for the error, stressing that there was no intention to demean or disrespect Empress Gifty in any way.

The letter was addressed to Empress Gifty directly and also extended apologies to FAST TV management, colleagues, viewers, and the general public.

"It was not intended to disrespect or demean Empress Gifty," Takyiwaa wrote, while acknowledging that the statement had nonetheless fallen short of the standards expected of a professional journalist.

The TikTok video of news anchor Akosua Takyiwaa's formal apology aired on FAST TV is below:

Reactions to Fast TV news anchor's apology

The apology drew a wave of responses online, with many viewers directing their anger at both the anchor and the broader state of Ghana's media landscape.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

abenarakia_567 wrote:

"Look at her. Empress should sue the TV station. Very disrespectful."

sybsyb0402 said:

"I don't blame you! The media space in Ghana has become so cheap that anyone can get on tv and misbehave. The media space needs to be seriously sanitised."

nhyiraba_adoma commented:

"People work hard to earn their reputation, and someone will just come and tarnish it in seconds."

Empress Gifty responds to dance video critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about gospel musician Empress Gifty's response to social media backlash following a viral video of her dancing exuberantly during a church service at the UPSA Auditorium.

In her TikTok rebuttal, she not only defended her worship style but also reflected on her challenging past, detailing her journey from selling cassava to becoming a celebrated artist.

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Source: YEN.com.gh