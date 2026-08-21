Sarah Adwoa Safo is reportedly preparing to contest the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat again

A campaign artwork carrying the message “Sankofa” has appeared online and has drawn reactions online

Her brother, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, asked his followers to repost the artwork in support of her

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Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo has sparked speculation about a possible return to Parliament ahead of Ghana’s 2028 general election.

Adwoa Safo signals Parliament's return with powerful new campaign message. Image credit: Adwoa Safo

Source: UGC

A campaign-style artwork featuring the former lawmaker has surfaced online with the bold inscription “Sankofa.” It also carries the words “Reclaim, Rebrand, Recapture,” suggesting a possible plan to return and win back the Dome-Kwabenya seat.

The artwork gained further attention after her brother, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, shared it on social media and asked his followers to repost it.

Adwoa Safo’s Dome-Kwabenya history

Adwoa Safo represented Dome-Kwabenya in Parliament from 2013 until January 2025 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

However, she lost the NPP’s parliamentary primary to Mike Oquaye Jnr in January 2024. Oquaye subsequently represented the party in the general election but lost narrowly to the National Democratic Congress candidate, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu.

The result ended the NPP’s long hold on the constituency, with Akurugu becoming its current Member of Parliament.

Possible political return in 2028

Although Adwoa Safo has yet to issue a detailed public statement confirming her intentions, the artwork and her brother’s repost have fuelled reports that she is preparing another bid.

The use of “Sankofa,” which refers to returning to retrieve something valuable from the past, has also strengthened the belief that the former MP wants to reclaim her old position.

If she officially enters the race, Adwoa Safo would first have to secure the NPP parliamentary ticket before challenging for the seat in 2028.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Her reported comeback could create an interesting contest within the NPP and revive political discussions in Dome-Kwabenya.

Adwoa Safo loses weight, flaunts her curves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo shared her weight loss transformation on her Instagram page.

She wore an African print dress and added that she was in South Africa at the time for the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Conference.

Many Ghanaians who saw her post talked about her new curves as they gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh