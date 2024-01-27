Incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has lost her parliamentary primary

Adwoa Safo lost the primary to the CEO of the Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jr, by over 600 votes

Delegates in Dome-Kwabenya previously said they did not want Adwoa Safo to be their candidate

Sarah Adwoa Safo has comprehensively lost the Dome-Kwabenya New Patriotic Primary (NPP) to Mike Oquaye Jr., the CEO of the Free Zones Authority.

Oquaye secured 1195 votes, Adwoa Safo polled 321, while Sheela Oppong polled 186.

Adowa Safo, the incumbent MP, joins the growing list of incumbent MPs booted out of their parliamentary candidate races.

Ahead of the formal declaration of results, Oquaye expressed his gratitude to the NPP in the constituency.

"I want to tell them that I am very grateful for the responsibility that they have reposed to me,” he said to the press.

Even before the voting ended, delegates in Dome-Kwabenya voiced overwhelming opposition to Adwoa Safo and called for change.

Some of them described Adwoa Safo as a TikTok MP because of the content she had posted there and reminded of her long absence from her role as a legislator.

The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.

These primaries were held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The party previously selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs on December 2, 2023.

Adwoa Safo's troubles

After a contentious absence lasting months, Adwoa Safo returned to Ghana in November 2022.

The MP took a long break from her parliamentary duties to attend to her private family business in the US.

Adwoa Safo's prolonged absence from her legislative role nearly cost her her seat as party officials and the leadership of the Majority Caucus initiated an action to kick her out.

President Akufo-Addo also sacked her as gender minister after over a year of continuous absence from work.

Apology to NPP

YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo publicly apologised to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the NPP and the leadership of Parliament for her long absence from the country.

In an apology video, the former minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection said she did not mean to cause disaffection for the party.

Adwoa Safo added that her conduct was due to issues beyond her control.

The MP's apology was welcomed by the NPP.

