NPP outdoors new vigilante group ahead of election 2028

The New Patriotic Party in the Upper East Region launched an internal security unit called the 'Lions of NPP' to protect party interests during elections

Group leader Adure Anthony said the unit was formed to address security gaps observed during past elections, where state law enforcement numbers fell short

Anthony confirmed that members will receive structured training and expressed hope that similar groups would be established across the country

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana's Upper East Region has established an internal security outfit known as the "Lions of NPP," with the stated aim of reinforcing party operations and protecting its interests ahead of future elections.

The group, which operates under the motto "Be Bold to Do the Right Thing," draws its membership from constituencies across the region and is positioned as a supplementary security force to work alongside existing structures during political activities.

The NPP outdoors a new vigilante group ahead of election 2028. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

Why Lions of NPP was formed

In a report by Citinewsroom, the group leader, Adure Anthony, said the decision to form the unit was driven by observations made during the most recent election cycle, where he noted that security personnel were too few relative to the number of voters present.

"During the recent election, I witnessed that our security numbers are very few compared to the number of voters. Sometimes, you need this kind of private security or political parties also helping to deal with security situations during elections," Anthony said.

He described the group's role as complementary to state law enforcement rather than a replacement, framing it as civil reinforcement intended to close operational gaps.

Lions of NPP training and operational standards

Anthony stressed that members of the Lions of NPP would not simply be mobilised without preparation.

He indicated that structured training would be central to how the group functions, distinguishing it from informal political foot soldiers.

"The only difference is the training that we will give them. This is just young people trying to help the party in our upcoming elections," he explained.

Beyond electoral support, Anthony said the group would also serve a protective function against those who attempt to disrupt party activities or behave inappropriately at political events.

"This is also about protecting the party from miscreants or those who want to misbehave," he added.

Leadership of the group has expressed ambitions beyond the Upper East Region, with Anthony stating his hope that identical units would be established in NPP branches across the country.

He framed the wider rollout as a means of preventing harassment at political gatherings nationwide.

The formation of the Lions of NPP reflects a broader trend among Ghanaian political parties of building internal structures to manage crowd control and security at events, particularly as the country approaches the next election cycle.

Bawumia to embark on campus tour

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had announced plans for a nationwide campus tour to engage tertiary students ahead of the 2028 elections.

He stressed that the party will not be intimidated by political pressure and reaffirmed its commitment to making its case to the Ghanaian public.

The NPP flagbearer also highlighted the key role of young voters and urged unity among student leaders as part of the NPP’s long-term strategy.

Source: YEN.com.gh