Richard Asiedu, the incumbent NDC Central Regional Chairman, lost his re-election bid to Obeng Nkum by just eight votes at the regional elections

Asiedu pointed fingers at former Regional Secretary Nii Commey Adams over alleged irregularities in the delegates' list ahead of the vote

The defeated chairman demanded a recount of ballots after the provisional results were announced amid confusion

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Richard Asiedu, the incumbent Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been voted out of office after a razor-thin defeat at the party's regional elections, losing to challenger Obeng Nkum by a margin of just eight votes.

Nkum polled 372 votes against Asiedu's 364, bringing an end to the sitting chairman's tenure in one of the most closely fought chairmanship contests the region has seen. Following the announcement of provisional results, Asiedu called for a recount amid reported confusion at the venue.

Richard Asiedu, the incumbent Central Regional Chairman, breaks silence after losing elections. Photo credit: @citifmonline.

Source: Instagram

Asiedu blames former secretary for list irregularities

Rather than accepting the outcome quietly, Asiedu directed blame at former Central Regional Secretary Nii Commey Adams, accusing him of engineering the inclusion of unrecognised names on the delegates' list before the elections took place.

According to Asiedu, some party stakeholders could not account for a number of names that appeared on the register, and he believes this anomaly compromised the integrity of the process and may have swung the result against him.

He argued that the alleged irregularities undermined what should have been a credible electoral exercise, raising doubts about the outcome of the chairmanship race.

Regional elections largely peaceful despite controversy

The allegations stand in contrast to the broader atmosphere of the day. A total of 783 delegates were expected to participate in the regional elections, with 58 aspirants contesting positions across various offices. Several candidates had earlier praised the conduct and arrangement of the voting process, describing it as orderly.

Beyond the chairmanship contest, the elections were designed to usher in new regional leadership and give the party a structured opportunity to reflect on its performance in the 2024 election cycle and chart a path forward.

Whether Asiedu's formal complaints will trigger an official review of the results remains to be seen.

The Instagram video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh