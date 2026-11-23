Alfred Agbesi Woyome, who is seeking the NDC National Vice Chairman position, unveiled a targeting party delegates

The Eagle Plan for Delegates offers each beneficiary a GH¢20,000 life insurance cover, with additional benefits for disability and accidental medical expenses

The insurance cover forms part of Woyome's broader campaign pitch and is set to run until February 9, 2027

Alfred Agbesi Woyome, who is contesting for the position of National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has unveiled a GH¢200 million life insurance scheme intended to extend financial protection to 10,000 party delegates.

Alfred Woyome, who is contesting for the position of National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Credit: NDC/Alfred Agbesi Woyome

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that the package, which Woyome describes as a central component of his Eagle Plan for Delegates, allocates a life insurance cover of GH¢20,000 to each of the 10,000 beneficiaries targeted under the initiative.

At the official launch of the initiative, Dr Woyome outlined the specific terms of the policy, stating that the cover is intended to provide financial relief to families in circumstances involving the death or permanent total disability of a delegate.

Beyond the core life cover, the policy includes a temporary disability benefit worth GH¢200 per week for a period of up to four weeks.

It also provides for accidental medical expenses, with coverage of up to GH¢4,000 per incident.

How long will Woyome's insurance cover run?

The insurance arrangement is structured to remain active until 9 February 2027, giving the covered delegates and their families a defined period of financial protection under the scheme.

Woyome's initiative comes ahead of the NDC's internal elections, in which he is seeking to secure the party's National Vice Chairman position.

The package positions the aspiring national officer as a candidate offering tangible benefits to the grassroots membership that will ultimately decide his fate in the contest.

NDC National Delegates Congress Set for December

Yen.com.gh reported that the NDC has scheduled to hold its National Delegates Congress on Saturday, 19 December 2026, at which the party will elect its national executives.

The congress forms part of the party's broader reorganisation drive ahead of the 2028 general elections in Ghana.

Woyome's nomination places him among the candidates vying for key leadership positions within the NDC as the party looks to consolidate its structures following its return to power.

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Source: YEN.com.gh