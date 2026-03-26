Queen Hiba, former 1st Runner-Up of the GMB, has declared her intention to contest for the NDC's Savannah Regional Communication Officer position

She cites broad stakeholder consultations and support from party members as the basis for her bid

If successful, she would become the first female to hold this role, bringing her media and public relations experience to political communication in the region

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A former 1st Runner-Up of the popular Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageantry show, Muhiba Iddrisu, popularly known as Queen Hiba, has formally declared her intention to contest for the position of Savannah Regional Communication Officer when the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) opens nominations for its internal elections.

Queen Hiba announced her decision to vie for the NDC's Savannah Regional Communication Officer in a statement issued on March 10, 2026, to members of the party.

Muhiba Iddrisu, aka Queen Hiba, a former GMB 1st Runner-Up, declares her bid to contest the NDC Savannah Regional communications officer position. Photo credit: Queen Hiba/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

She explained that the decision was made after broad stakeholder consultations and encouragement from the rank and file of the NDC within the Savanna Region.

Queen Hiba was born and raised in a staunch NDC family and has since remained an enthusiastic and committed member of the party.

The NDC recently released a roadmap and set of guidelines aimed at reorganising its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to the guidelines, the internal reorganisation process will begin with membership registration, followed by branch executive elections. Constituency primaries will be held in April 2026, regional executive elections in May 2026, and national executive elections in June 2026.

If successful, Queen Hiba would become the first female to occupy the position of Savannah Regional Communication Officer of the NDC.

In reaction to a Facebook post made by Osman Mohammed Amin Kafaba in support of her bid, Queen Hiba expressed confidence in winning the elections.

"INSHAALLAH it will happen to the Glory of Allah. Communication with impact, this is what I promise and INSHAALLAH I shall deliver. It is the Savannah Agenda and YES WE CAN," she posted on Facebook on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Read the Facebook post below:

Who is Queen Hiba?

Queen Hiba rose to national prominence as the 1st Runner-Up in the 2016 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, where she represented the Northern Region, which then included the newly created Savanna Region.

Since her GMB success, she has focused on social impact, particularly in education and justice. Queen Hiba has been a vocal advocate for ending "instant justice" (mob justice) in Ghana, arguing that quality education is the long-term solution to this issue.

She also transitioned into mainstream politics around 2018, dedicating her time, resources, and expertise to the cause of the NDC in the Savanna Region.

After her party won power in the 2024 general elections, she was appointed as a staff member of the Corporate Affairs department of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

In terms of her educational qualifications, Queen Hiba holds a B.A. in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, now known as the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

With her experience in media and public relations, Queen Hiba is expected to transform political communication in the Savanna Region if she wins the election.

Karim Ewura Adams, a Woezor TV journalist, declares his bid to contest for DNCO position in the NDC's forthcoming internal elections. Photo credit: Karim Ewura Adams/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Woezor TV journalist declares bid for NDC's NCO

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Karim Ewura Adams, a Woezor TV journalist, had declared his intention to contest the DNCO position of the NDC.

Other aspirants, including Accra FM’s Nana Otu Darko and presidential staffer Dr Samuel Ayeh, have also announced their bids.

Source: YEN.com.gh