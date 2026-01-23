Malik Basintale has been spotted in public with his beautiful wife, Tenny Salih Young, on a rare occasion

In a video, the YEA boss showed off his strong bond with his wife after she surprised him at his workplace

Malik Basintale's latest public sighting with Tenny Salih Young has triggered positive reactions online

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has courted attention after footage of his latest public appearance with his wife, Tenny Salih Young, surfaced on social media on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Malik Basintale delights as his wife, Tenny Salih Young, visits him at the YEA office on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Photo source: @switchfocus

Source: Instagram

In a viral video seen by YEN.com.gh, Basintale beamed with excitement as his wife, Tenny Salih Young, paid him a surprise visit at his workplace.

The vibrant NDC politician's wife looked classy and elegant in a Pamara Pink Batik dress with heavy makeup as she interacted with her husband.

Basintale flaunted his close bond with Tenny as he drew closer to her and placed his hand on her shoulder.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) boss got his wife and an associate bursting into laughter after joking that she had visited him to check if he was involved with other women at his workplace.

Footage of the heartwarming moment between Basintale and his wife, Tenny, gained massive traction on social media with positive reactions from netizens.

The TikTok video of Malik Basintale and his wife, Tenny Salih Young, at his workplace is below:

Malik Basintale's wife celebrates his birthday

Malik Basintale's latest public appearance with Tenny comes days after she celebrated his birthday with him at their residence in Accra.

The photo shared on Tenny's Instagram stories was in celebration of the YEA CEO's birthday after he had turned a year older on Sunday, January 4, 2025.

In the photo, Basintale wore a beige shirt while his wife glowed in a yellow dress, standing in a room with a plush and modern interior and beautiful lighting.

The YEA CEO, Malik Basintale's wife, Tenny Salih Young, celebrates his birthday on January 4, 2026. Photo source: @malikbasintale, @salihbassie

Source: Instagram

Before them was a table with a variety of foods, including cakes and desserts, with the setting appearing to be a celebration at home for the couple.

The exact date the photo was taken and its location were unknown, and it came after weeks of speculation regarding Basintale's health and whereabouts.

Basintale and wife's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Good God fashion/deco commented:

"I thank God for you guys. I thank God you are back in the office. God bless you and your home."

User4473139951776 wrote:

"She's so beautiful. That's nice 🥰."

Vidak_bakehouse said:

"My mate, that. Salih Young Tenny. Soar higher, girl Obrapa."

Gilbert Kwaku Osei remarked:

"Man, your wife is so pretty. 😍"

Esinamndc2024 commented:

"She is so amazing. This is a real politician's wife. Much respect."

Aairah commented:

"I got another virtual broken heart."

Malik Basintale resumes work after break

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malik Basintale resumed work on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, after taking some time off to spend time with his family at home.

In a video, the young politician shared a friendly conversation with two of his associates inside his office at the YEA.

Malik Basintale's return to his workplace came after rumours of him battling a severe illness surfaced on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh