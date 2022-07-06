A lot of people in Ghana have nowhere to go for answers pertaining to lingering questions they may have about Ghana's real estate industry

The real estate industry in Ghana is shrouded in ambiguity. There are no clear resources that offer people answers to their questions. In this article, YEN.com.gh offers answers that clear people's doubts about the real estate sector and answer people's most popular questions.

How Long Can My House Stay on The Market?

Typically, a house may take four to six weeks to sell when it is put on the market. However, a house may sell within a week if the property is highly sought-after. On the other hand, if there is a market slowdown or problems with the house's condition, the property may be on the market for several months.

How Can One Price Their Homes For Sale?

A house's selling price varies based on several factors. The two most common ones are the area in which the house is and the size of the house. The age and condition of the house may also affect the property's price.

Why Do Agents Take Commission?

Real estate agents are responsible for linking property seekers to landlords advertising their properties. They make money by taking a 10% commission on every real estate transaction they complete.

The 10% commission they take from property seekers is because they act as middlemen and know where they can find a property for seekers without stress or hassle.

Can One Negotiate Real Estate Prices?

In real estate, practically everything is open to negotiation. As a result, the price a house is listed for and the price it ultimately sells for may vary. If you're on the buyer's side, you may anticipate that the home will be more affordable if there is less demand than supply.

On the other hand, if you're the seller, you should anticipate it to sell less frequently. However, you never know who else is looking for a home. At times, buyers will suddenly appear and provide the exact asking price.

