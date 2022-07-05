Property owners are usually torn between selling their properties themselves or hiring real estate agents to help them sell it

Real estate agents in Ghana typically take a 10% commission from home seekers when they help them find apartments, and they may charge property owners a small fee

Homeowners who are bent on selling their properties themselves must consider some factors before making a final decision

The real estate industry in Ghana is a seller's market. Nevertheless, selling a property can be tricky since most people do not earn nearly enough to buy a home. For property owners, selling a house themselves will save them the cost of employing real estate agents. However, hiring a real estate agent can also save landlords the stress involved in selling homes.

YEN.com.gh highlights factors that property owners should consider before making a decision on whether they should go ahead to sell their homes themselves or hire real estate agents.

How At Ease With Sales and Marketing Are You?

Selling houses require a lot of work. Property owners need to sign up on online real estate portals with great photos of their property with eye-catching details that will be sure to attract potential buyers. Property owners must also be ready to answer several phone calls from buyers and answer all their questions.

Can You Stand Criticism?

Some property buyers can reject your home or decide to lower the price because they do not like it. Professional agents usually take the brunt of the criticism on behalf of property owners for this reason. One can become too upset by criticism to bargain effectively.

One May Have to Put Their Personal Life on Hold

For landlords that are bent on managing their own property, they must understand that when advertising their houses, they must be as accommodating as possible. While selling your own home, you'll undoubtedly need to put your life on wait in order to attend to the scores of buyers who would like to come and view the property.

