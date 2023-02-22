Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has given his followers a look inside his plush home in the UK

The football icon showed a video of himself playing football in his yard before heading inside for coffee

Several netizens were impressed by his gorgeous home and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

Manchester United skipper and Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes showed a video of himself at his plush UK home to announce his presence on TikTok. He posted the video and captioned it, "sometimes you need a coffee break ☕️ Hello @TikTok ".

Bruno Fernandes gives fans a look inside his UK home. Photo credit: @brunofernandes

Source: TikTok

The video showed Bruno Fernandes playing football in the yard of his plush UK home before going inside for a coffee break. The house had a sizeable yard while the living room floors looked well-tiled and had purple curtains.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of Bruno Fernandes' announcement on TikTok

Several netizens were happy to see the football player on TikTok and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@hansrisco

Manchester United is looking forward to connecting better with the fans. It's probably coming from the club side realising that they don't have any social media content (YouTube, TikTok) for the fans. First, it was Rashford now we got Bruno and maybe few other star players to join.

@IcecoldMartial commented:

Sancho, Rashford and now Bruno in the last three weeks - I can’t put my finger on it, but something is happening

@Imemoney2 enquired:

Can he employ me to clean his backyard? Because man is playing too much football to even stay at home

@dipsahota remarked:

He desperately needs a patio. Some nice stone-textured slabs would do the job. What kind of person has grass right up to the door?

Source: YEN.com.gh