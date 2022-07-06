The heavy downpour of rain that occurred on July 5th, 2022 flooded many communities in Accra like Tse Addo, Weija, Adabraka and others

on July 5th, 2022 Residents of the Tse Addo community took to social media to share videos of how the flooding affected their property and lives

People have asked the government and relevant authorities to solve the problem of flooding that occurs every year in the community during the rainfall season

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Incessant rainfall on 5th July 2022 caused many communities in Accra to get flooded, of which Tse Addo is one of the most affected areas. Many residents were stranded after the rains, and others lost valuable property to the disaster.

Tse Addo community gets flooded after heavy rains. Photo credit: Abena Magis. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Tse Addo has been earmarked as a fast-developing residential community in Accra. The potential real estate value of the community makes the prices of lands and houses in the area quite pricey. Residents are thus unhappy that they have to lose their valuable properties to floods.

Speaking in an interview, one resident of Tse Addo called Abdul Rashid Osman said:

The floods you are seeing behind me happens always whether there are heavy rains or not. When it rains in other communities such as Aburi, it chokes the gutters here in Tse Addo and people end up losing their cars and property. Some even lose their lives to flooding.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch an excerpt of the interview below.

Other residents of the Tse Addo community shared videos of how the flood affected the community. YEN.com.gh shares some of the videos below.

Jennifer Larmkwor shared a video and said, "Tse Addo floods"

Benjamin Appiah Kubi, a resident of Tse Addo, resorted to tagging celebrities for help after a home got flooded. He shared a video on Twitter and said, "@Nikkisamonas, there is much flood in Tse Addo, and we need help."

According to Onua FM, over 300 houses on waterways are to be demolished at Tse Addo. The demolition is to reduce the occurrence of more people losing their homes after a heavy downpour by creating a straightforward way for water to flow.

How to Protect Your Home from Damage in this Rainy Season

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can protect their homes from floods. It is crucial to safeguard your home from the damage that rains may do during this rainy season, which will feature regular and heavy downpours.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh