Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera hands over 15 houses to Police Officers in Mangochi, Malawi and plans to build thousands for its security personnel

The housing project for the country's security apparatus is in a bid to provide adequate accommodation for its para-military

Several countries in Africa have a housing deficit that affects a majority of the population, and various governments

Security services in Malawi have long lacked proper accommodation. This has led to the Malawian government starting the initiative to build 10,000 homes for the country's security agencies, including the Malawi Defense Force, Malawi Police Service, and Malawi Prison Service.

The government plans to build 1,000 homes as phase one for security agencies in Malawi, which started in December 2021 and has since spread out over the whole nation. The plan is to build 10,000 homes in total across the country.

Several netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the project. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

The initiative is to ensure that soldiers and police officials have proper housing, with the construction work at Jenda Police Station being one of the first places where work began in earnest.

For a long time, security officers in Malawi have had major housing issues. As a result, the officers are forced to live in cramped quarters unfit for them and their large families.

The homes of the security institutions, constructed decades ago, have gone years without maintenance. They continue to deteriorate, especially with the frequent hailstorms and other severe weather that the nation experiences.

To expedite the project's completion, the government plans to hire Malawian construction businesses to build homes for security agency officials.

