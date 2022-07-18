Egypt is one of the most advanced countries in Africa, which has a reputation for using advanced technology and building magnificent infrastructure

The north-African country has launched its premier electrified light rail (LRT) system at the Adly Mansour Central Station

Egypt's National Authority funded the electrified light rail (LRT)t and North Africa (MENA) region

The electrified light rail (LRT) was funded by Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels and Chinese companies, namely the consortium of China Railway Engineering Corporation and AVIC International, in a $1.24 billion deal.

Egypt launches the first electric train in the country.

The LRT project will link Cairo, the existing capital, to the New Administrative Capital (NAC), which is now being built in the east.

The project's first phase was opened at a function attended by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and China's ambassador to Egypt, Liao Liqiang. Two other railway lines were opened that day: the new Al-Salam and 10th of Ramadan lines.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi attends the inaugural ceremony of the electric light rail.

When all three phases of the project are finished, the 10th of Ramadan line will connect east Cairo with several desert communities and the New Administrative Capital along its 90 km length.

The electric light rail will be managed by the French company RATP, which manages public transportation in the greater Paris region and beyond. Egypt's transport minister, Kamel el-Wazir, stated that the line's first phase would run 22 trains and accommodate 360,000 people.

President El-Sisi checks out the train station.

Phase one is 70 kilometres long and comprises 12 stations. The system will have 16 stations when it is complete and will carry up to 500,000 passengers daily.

By making it simple for people to travel between the outskirts of the new metropolitan cities, the train is anticipated to improve the transportation system, improve inhabitants' quality of life, and save time.

