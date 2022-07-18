A team of students from the University of Applied Arts Vienna has designed a modern market for a remote village in northern Ghana called Guabuliga

The market's objectives are to draw vendors to the small, isolated town and improve its socioeconomic standing

The design of the market aims at providing shade, water, and solid ground for the rural agricultural village of Guabuliga

The long-term relationship between the Guabuliga community and the Vienna-based [applied] Foreign Affairs laboratory has resulted in the completion of the New Guabuliga Market in a rural hamlet in Ghana's Northern Region.

The new market in Guabuliga. Photo credit: (applied) Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna.

A group of students created an iconic modular market structure based on (field) research conducted in 2018 to lure vendors to the far-flung town and enhance the socioeconomic performance of the community.

The market was designed as a venue for adult educational and commercial activities, including handicraft manufacture and processed food sales that the NGO Braveaurora supports in the neighborhood. Sanitary facilities and metal trash bins for environmental upkeep are among the other finished structures of the market.

Some of the villagers relax under the shade of the new market. Photo credit: (applied) Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna.

The floorscape features a built-in water feature, seating areas, and a market stall for locally produced goods that has a shape reminiscent of the area's historic grain silos. The two independent components of the roof structure can be expanded with more units in the future.

The market's construction began in January 2019 and opened to the public in August of that same year. Due to the market's increasing popularity, two more zones were added to the floorscape in February 2020 to allow activities to continue outside the original structures.

The construction of the market. Photo credit: (applied) Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna.

The project relied on the competence of project partners and was constructed using local labor and specialists. People in the neighborhood have been allowed to earn money thanks to the construction.

The project has also pushed boundaries in the local building context by implementing ambitious geometries and construction processes.

