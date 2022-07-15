Many people know about the endangered species of animals, but very few know that buildings can be endangered too

The World Monument Fund has announced that certain heritage and cultural sites are at risk of facing economic, political, or natural threats

These heritage sites are located across the world and cost millions of dollars, and they must be protected to prevent them from perishing

Buildings deserve to be properly maintained else, they risk being destroyed over time. The World Monument Fund has released a list of names of important buildings in various countries at risk of being dilapidated. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Mosque City of Bagerhat, Bangladesh

Mosque City of Bagerhat, Bangladesh. Photo credit: World Monuments Fund. Source: UGC

The Mosque City of Bagerhat in Bangladesh has long been impacted by flooding. The city's infrastructure displays impressive technical expertise, and there are a remarkable number of mosques and early Islamic monuments there, many of which are made of brick.

Flooding occurs at the mosque city of Bargehat. Photo credit: UNESCO World Heritage Convention. Source: UGC

Despite having contributed to a tiny portion of the world's total carbon emissions during the previous two decades, Bangladesh now ranks among the nations most adversely affected by climate change.

La Maison du Peuple, Burkina Faso

La Maison du Peuple, Burkina Faso. Photo credit:World Monuments Fund. Source: UGC

The La Maison du Peuple was built in 1965 and is located in the heart of Ouagadougou. It is regarded as one of Africa's most significant examples of modernist architecture.

An up-close view of La Maison du Peuple. Photo credit: dezeen. Source: UGC

Due to its advanced condition of disintegration, long-deferred maintenance, and lack of legislative protection, the theater with 2,500 seats was regrettably included in the World Monuments Fund's "2022 World Monuments Watch list."

Asante Traditional Buildings

Asante Traditional Buildings. Photo credit: World Monuments Fund. Source: UGC

The Asante Traditional Buildings are the remaining tangible remnants of the magnificent Asante culture, which peaked in the 18th century and is located northeast of Kumasi. Unfortunately, the homes are susceptible to the effects of time and weather since they are constructed of dirt, wood, and straw.

The present condition of the Asante Traditional Buildings. Photo credit: World Monuments Fund. Source: UGC

Ten temples and fetish homes are among the structures that make up the Asante Traditional Buildings.

Benghazi Historic City Center, Libya

Benghazi Historic City Center, Libya. Photo credit: World Monuments Fund. Source: UGC

Many of the iconic Ottoman and Italian-era structures in Benghazi's historic district in Libya have been destroyed by years of conflict. Although officials claim they want to restore the architectural legacy of the Benghazi Historic City Center, they face an enormous struggle in a nation with a shattered economy that is still embroiled in conflict and politically divided.

The Water Fountains of the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal

Water Fountains of the Kathmandu Valley. Photo credit: World Monuments Fund. Source: UGC

Nearly 20% of people in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley must go outside to get their daily water supply since they do not have access to it within their houses. In recent years, the Kathmandu water suppliers have only given water sporadically, sometimes just a few days a month, with the worsening monsoon season severely disrupting delivery.

People queuing for water at the Water Fountains of the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal. Photo credit: World Monuments Fund. Source: UGC

An extensive system of historic water distribution points and underground channels needs maintenance to ensure that local communities have reliable access to clean water.

4 Spectacular Museums and Historical Sites in Ghana You Must Visit

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about some historical sites in Ghana people must visit. The nation's long history is largely due to its participation in the transatlantic slave trade. These historical landmarks are scattered around the country and serve as a reminder of the nation's past.

