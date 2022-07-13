Two Italian architects called, Andrea Tabocchini and Francesca Vittorini, have created and built an 'inside out' school in a rural village in Ghana called Yeboahkrom

The design project in Yeboahkrom by the two Italian architects has won many international awards and given them global recognition

The project design for the school came about when strong winds destroyed the only school in the village of Yeboahkrom

Two Italian architects, Andrea Tabocchini and Francesca Vittorini, have made a name for themselves by designing and building a school in a remote village in Ghana called Yeboahkrom. The non-profit design project was built in 60 days with just 12,000 euros with the help of volunteers from 20 different nations and the local populace.

The inside-out school. Photo credit: Andrea Tabocchini.

Since there was no power, the school project was constructed by hand using local resources (earth, wood, and plants). In addition, 58,000 kg of dirt were moved by hand, and 3 kilometres of wood were planed with two hand planers.

The construction of the inside-out school. Photo credit: Beatriz Villapecellin.

The architects adopted a sustainable design approach that combines architecture and landscape due to a lack of resources and site constraints. The native dirt was compacted to create the classrooms' walls.

The school allows for natural ventilation. Photo credit: Andrea Tabocchini.

A thin wood frame raised the roof, enabling light to enter the building and creating natural ventilation. Also, there are more covered areas to study outside because the porch extends into the garden.

Children in the school. Photo credit: Beatriz Villapecellin.

The school was built in such a way that the result is a piece of work that blurs the lines between inside and outside. It also provides an alternative to conventional introverted classrooms and suggests a cost-effective and readily repeatable design that respects local expertise while pushing its boundaries.

Andrea Tabocchini and Francesca Vittorini have won awards for their 'inside out' school project. They emerged as 2nd prize winners of the “4th Earth Architecture Competition” and also won the 2017 RTF Sustainability Awards for Pubic Building (Built).

